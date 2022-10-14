 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

IDNR announces sites, dates for 2022 youth waterfowl hunting seasons

  • Updated
  • 0
HUNTING
By Devin Kidd

(WSIL) --  Numerous Illinois state parks, state fish and wildlife areas, state conservation areas, and state recreation areas will be open to youth waterfowl hunting across the state in 2022.

At most sites, regulations that apply during the regular waterfowl hunting season apply during the youth hunt. Hunters should check for changes to site-specific regulations and procedures. During the youth hunt, bag limits are the same as during regular seasons.

Per federal regulations, youth waterfowl hunters 17 or younger may hunt ducks, geese, coots and mergansers as long as they are accompanied by an adult at least 18 years of age. The accompanying adult cannot hunt these species but may participate in other open seasons if allowed at the site.

Youth hunters must have a valid hunting license, youth hunting license, or apprentice hunting license. Youth waterfowl hunters aged 16 and older must have a federal duck stamp. Youth waterfowl hunters are not required to have an Illinois duck stamp.

Special youth hunts taking place through the youth waterfowl hunting permit or other youth-only hunts at IDNR sites are open only to youth hunters ages 10-17. These 2022 special hunts include:

  • Banner Marsh State Fish and Wildlife Area – Oct. 22, 23
  • Black Crown Marsh – Oct. 15, 16
  • Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Salt Creek and Disabled units – Oct. 22
  • Larry D. Closson State Habitat Area – Oct. 22
  • Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, Duck Ranch Unit – Oct. 22, 23
  • Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Spring Lake Bottoms Unit – Nov. 13
  • Southern Illinois youth waterfowl hunt, Union County and Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area – Dec. 28

All other youth hunts are open to anyone 17 and younger.

South Central Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Nov. 5-6

  • Campbell Pond
  • Carlyle Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
  • Kaskaskia State Fish and Wildlife Area
  • Kinkaid Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
  • Mississippi River
  • Oakwood Bottoms
  • Pyramid State Recreation Area (Captain, Denmark, Galum, and East Conant Units)
  • Rend Lake Project Land and Waters
  • Shawnee National Forest
  • Ten Mile Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area

South Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Nov. 26-27

  • Bluff Lakes
  • Cache River State Natural Area
  • Cape Bend State Fish and Wildlife Area
  • Chauncey Marsh State Natural Area
  • Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge
  • Cypress Pond State Natural Area
  • Deer Pond State Natural Area
  • Devil’s Island
  • Dog Island
  • Fort Massac, Kerr Farm Unit
  • Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area (Alexander County)
  • LaRue Swamp
  • Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
  • Mississippi River
  • Newton Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
  • Saline County State Fish and Wildlife Area
  • Sielbeck Forest State Natural Area
  • Shawnee National Forest
  • Union County State Fish and Wildlife Area