Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tornado recovery operations outside will be
impacted. High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use
extra caution. Dangerous high wave conditions are expected on
area lakes too.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

IDES and Man-Tra-Con host job fair for Southern Illinois job seekers

  Updated
  • 0

MARION (WSIL)---Employers are still on the hunt for new hires in our area.

Wednesday's job fair, hosted by the Illinois Department of Employment Security and Man-Tra-Con, had over 30 employers looking for people to fill open positions. 

IDES said they have hosted job fairs before, but wanted to get one more opportunity to spread the word about open positions before the new year. 

"Employers are all telling us that they're hiring. We've had job fairs through the last couple of months. We're getting pretty good turnout out but the employers are still hiring, hundreds of jobs are wanting to be filled so we wanted to get one more in before the end of the year," said Freddie Buckingham, the Southern Region Service Manager for IDES. 

If you missed the job fair, but are still looking for employment, you can go to the American Job Center in Marion for more opportunities.

