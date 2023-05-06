 Skip to main content
Identities of five more victims from Central Illinois car pileup revealed

  • Updated
FARMERSVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Police (ISP) revealed the names of five more people who were killed in the massive 72-car pileup that occurred last week in central Illinois.

According to an ISP press release, the following people were identified as victims of the crash:

  • 73-year-old Joseph Bates from Crystal Lake, IL
  • 71-year-old Donna Bates from Crystal Lake, IL
  • 64-year-old Earl LeGrand from Florissant, MO
  • 55-year-old Michael Zinchuk from Champaign, IL
  • 54-year-old Amy Zinchuk from Champaign, IL

The ISP is working with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office to identify the final remaining victim from the crash.

The 72-car pileup resulted in 37 injuries that ranged from minor to critical. Seven people were killed.

