Identities of five more victims from Central Illinois car pileup revealed

FARMERSVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Police (ISP) revealed the names of five more people who were killed in the massive 72-car pileup that occurred last week in central Illinois.
According to an ISP press release, the following people were identified as victims of the crash:
- 73-year-old Joseph Bates from Crystal Lake, IL
- 71-year-old Donna Bates from Crystal Lake, IL
- 64-year-old Earl LeGrand from Florissant, MO
- 55-year-old Michael Zinchuk from Champaign, IL
- 54-year-old Amy Zinchuk from Champaign, IL
The ISP is working with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office to identify the final remaining victim from the crash.
The 72-car pileup resulted in 37 injuries that ranged from minor to critical. Seven people were killed.