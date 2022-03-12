Iconic Smallville actors will highlight Superman Celebration in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, IL (WSIL) -- DC's iconic hero Superman returns to Metropolis, Illinois through a night of celebration on Saturday, June 11.
The event is highlighted with Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum from the 2001 Superman-centric TV show Smallville reprising their roles as Clark Kent and Lex Luthor, respectively. The legendary duo will be reenacting scenes from the classic show during the event.
Tickets are available online at supermancelebration.net or contact Metro Chamber at 516 Market or 618-524-2714