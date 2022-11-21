Ice skating on Marion square kicks off Friday

MARION (WSIL) -- Looking for a fun activity for the whole family? You can go ice skating on the Marion square.
The ice skating rink will open on Friday, November 25 at 5 p.m. The rink will be open every Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 pm. They don't have a close date yet, but hope to have it open through February.
Skating sessions last one hour and at the top of each hour, the ice will be cleared. Adults are $10 and children $5.
All bookings can be made at marionice.com. Walkups probably won't be available until after the holidays.
Every other Saturday at noon, we will have a one-hour "Calm Skating Session." The sessions are perfect for those who would benefit from a more relaxed atmosphere – including those with a learning disability, an autism spectrum condition, or sensory and communication disorder.