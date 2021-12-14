"I was definitely being crushed:" Mayfield Candle Factory worker describes tornado

(CNN) -- Search teams believe they've found everyone who was in the Kentucky Candle Factory, Mayfield Consumer Products, that was destroyed in Friday's tornadoes.
But that news comes with a sobering caveat. The Governor says the debris is so dense, it's possible search dogs just can't detect anyone else who may still be buried underneath.
Eight of the 74 deaths in Kentucky were in that factory, that is now being investigated by the commonwealth's labor division.
"Everybody is expected to live up to state standards of both the law of safety and of being decent human beings," said Governor Beshear.
"I was just praying that god would take me cause I didn't want to endure pain anymore," said survivor Jim Douglas.
Jim Douglas worked at the Candle Factory for more than 2 years and says the company treated him well and was prepared for Friday night's storms.
From his hospital bed in Paducah, Douglas reliving what it was like inside when the tornado struck.
"It was like different layers would come down and I could feel my body would like compact more. I was getting my face was already on the ground but there was something trapped in my pelvic area," explained Douglas. "I was definitely being crushed. There were people trying to escape from there and what they were doing is walking over at least me and when they were doing that, it was pushing my chest flat, so it was really difficult to breathe."
Douglas told CNN he estimates 15 feet of debris lay between him and the rescuers using heavy machinery to get to him.
"Then I think the guy said I see him right below this glass, there was a door with glass in it, they said James close your eyes. So I closed my eyes and they broke the glass and the guy who was at my feet he kind of grabbed the back of my shorts and a couple of guys grabbed my arm and just yanked me up."
Those rescuers, or heroes as Douglas calls them, remain on site, continuing to sift through debris.
More than 100 people are feared dead in Kentucky alone according to the Governor, some of them infants.
Beshear said, "The age ranges have gotten even harder. It ranges now from 2 months to 98 years of Kentuckians that we have lost."
The weight of the loss is heavy, with one woman still traumatized because she couldn't save the life of a little boy who was trapped in his home.
"As a mom to know that my son is safe and I cant save the life of that baby. I just kept on trying to breath life into him."
Now is a test of resiliency as residents look to the future.
Douglas says nothing will get in his way for what he knows is a long road toward healing.
"I believe I got a second chance.. and a lot of people didn't."