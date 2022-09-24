I-69 northbound lanes blocked due to crash; semi-truck on fire

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The northbound lanes of I-69 are blocked due to a crash.
The blockage is near the 49-mile marker, between the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange and the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City. All southbound lanes are still open
Marshall County Emergency Management reports that a semi-truck and a car collided, and the semi-truck is on fire. Emergency responders are at the scene.
It is estimated that it will take three hours to clear the crash from the lanes, at around 3 p.m.
