I-64 in Wayne County renamed for Deputy Sean Riley

WAYNE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois Representative Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) is honoring the life of fallen Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley.
Rep. Niemerg sponsored House Joint Resolution 66, which renames a stretch of Interstate 64 in Wayne County as the Deputy Sean Riley Memorial Highway.
The Illinois House of Representatives unanimously supported HJR 66, which will rename the section between mile markers 112 and 116.
“Deputy Riley gave his life responding to a distress call, a call for help. That’s the definition of a hero,” Niemerg said. “Deputy Riley put himself above others, responding to a call not knowing the situation or how it will unfold, but knowing someone is asking for help.”
Rep. Niemerg welcomed the family of the late Deputy Riley to the Capitol in Springfield on Wednesday to honor his service and sacrifice.
Niemerg said the outpouring of support for Deputy Riley’s family was tremendous, from local businesses to regular people that wanted to help.
“Every seat in the Fairfield High School gymnasium was filled prior to Deputy Riley’s memorial service a full hour ahead of its scheduled start,” Niemerg said. “Deputy Riley’s sacrifice will not be forgotten, and his impact will always be felt. Renaming I-64 in Wayne County is a small but important token of our respect and esteem for Deputy Riley’s service and sacrifice. We continue to mourn with his family and honor all law enforcement officers that give their lives in the line of duty.”