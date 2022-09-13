I-57 interchange expansion at exit 71 project seeks federal funds

BENTON (WSIL) - For more than a decade, an economic group in Franklin County has worked on what they call the I-57 Interchange Expansion. They say it the expansion would give direct access to three industrial parks, and help semis bypass downtown areas. But what's the hold-up?
Construction is ongoing along I-57. In fact, there's a perfect view from the overpass on Petroff Road. The very road members of the Benton Area Economic Development Corporation say should be incorporated into the interstate.
"With the expansion coming through, it would be the perfect timing for us to build this," said Rick Linton, the Director of the Benton Area Economic Development Corporation.
Linton said, while not necessary to get into the project, the current construction seems like the perfect coupling. So, why change the current exit system? Linton said, it's the solution for easier access to industrial parks, easier transportation for semis in and out of manufacturers' operations.
"We have a lot of corporations that would be able to access the interstate," Linton said. "And it would, in the future, give us a lot of chance for expansion."
That's because Petroff Road gives direct access to the three industrial parks in town. Linton also said, the expansion of 71 at Petroff would grant better access to the hospital and ease industrial traffic on the square.
The group has been working on the I-57 Interchange Expansion at Exit 71 project since 2008. Linton said much of the leg-work is done: the AJR is complete, and they've received concept approval from IDOT. Linton said, Phase 1 is almost complete.
"But other than that," said Linton, "we're just waiting for funding for this."
Funding the city couldn't shoulder. Linton said, they're hoping, with infrastructure funds available, federal dollars could be in play.
"We're looking at basically the Federal Highway Administration to come in," Linton explained. "We want to be on the 5-year plan with the State of Illinois, so this project gets done in the next 5 years."
Linton said, the expansion would also give travelers a direct exit to Rend Lake. The estimated cost of the project is $20-million.
The project has seen some opposition from officials in West City, which would be addressed during the community input portion of Phase 1, yet to be completed.