I-24 lanes restricted and ramps closed due to "monster" pothole

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Traffic is restricted to one lane on I-24 eastbound and two ramps are closed due to what has been described as a "monster" pothole.
Information on the traffic changes is from a press release from the District 1 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The left lane is the only lane open on I-24 eastbound, and the two ramps that are closed are the KY 1523 Exit 52-A ramp to I-24 eastbound and the I-24 Exit 25-B eastbound ramp to KY 1523 northbound. The ramp closure will detour drivers who want to travel in and out of Calvert City to the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange.
The "monster" pothole is located on the driving lane of I-24 in the merging section for the ramps. Maintenance crews have been patching the hole several times a day for multiple days, but the filling continued to break apart and fall out as drivers drove over it.
Engineers working with the Cabinet assessed that regular patching methods would not work, and it needed more substantial work. Equipment and materials for the repair are expected to be delivered early next week.
