I-24 lane to close in March near Metropolis

I-24
By Madeline Parker

METROPOLIS, IL (WSIL) -- An upcoming lane closure on I-24 is planned to take place in March in Massac County, IL.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is alerting motorists who plan to travel on I-24 in the Metropolis, IL, area, to use caution as one lane will be closed in the eastbound or westbound driving lanes.

This first closure is expected to start on Monday, March 6, to Friday, March 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The second closure is expected to take place on Monday, March 13, to Friday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both of these expected closures are scheduled to close depending on weather impacts.

