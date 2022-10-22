 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger will continue through Monday...

With no rain in the forecast until Monday night, moderate to
severe drought conditions will continue. Although minimum relative
humidity values will primarily remain above 30 percent, gusty
south winds will again result in elevated fire danger across the
region today. Wind speeds will be a little lower on Monday, but
with the extreme drought conditions, fire danger will remain a
concern.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico with 'life-threatening storm surge'

  • Updated
  • 0

Hurricane Roslyn slammed into west-central Mexico on Sunday morning, "bringing damaging winds, a life-threatening storm surge and flooding rains," forecasters said.

Roslyn made landfall around 7:20 a.m. ET near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit state.

The major hurricane whipped maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. A "major hurricane" is one that has maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

As of 8 a.m. ET Sunday, Roslyn was about 90 kilometers (55 miles) northwest of Tepic, Mexico. It was moving north-northeast at 26 kph (16 mph).

"Roslyn is expected to produce a life-threatening storm surge with significant coastal flooding in areas of onshore winds through today," the hurricane center said Sunday.

"Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," forecasters said. And swells are likely to cause "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

But there's a bit of good news for residents who live inland. "Now that Roslyn has made landfall, rapid weakening is expected as the hurricane moves farther inland," the hurricane center said.

Roslyn formed off the western coast of Mexico and its sustained wind speed increased by 60 mph in a 24-hour period from Friday to Saturday morning -- a rapid intensification.

The hurricane has been tracking similarly to Hurricane Orlene, which made landfall October 3 just north of the Nayarit-Sinaloa border.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Haley Brink and Derek Van Dam contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you