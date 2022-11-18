Hunters asked to not dump deer during season

With firearm deer season in effect in both Missouri and Illinois, hunters are being asked to remember to safely dispose of their deer as they continue to harvest.
After a hunter kills a deer and processes it for the meat, they must get rid of what is remaining. That's where a chronic problem occurs every single season.
“I guess they don’t have a better answer of what to do with the carcass, so they’ll take it out and dump in on the side of the road or off a bridge," Missouri Department of Conservation Protection Branch Captain Russell Duckworth said. "Which legally they cannot do.”
Dumping deer carcasses is illegal. On private properties, you need permission to bury deer. Dumping on public grounds causes an array of problems.
One problem is simply the smell of decomposition. Another is that the carcass can be offensive if found by people enjoying public grounds.
The biggest issue it disease.
“You do not want a decomposing carcass in a water source," Duckworth said. "We do have Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) issues in southeast Missouri, and if the deer was infected, that is moving that disease in a place we do not want it. And oftentimes, for whatever reason, people do stop around bridges and throw them off.”
Deer should be disposed of in certain ways after harvesting the meat.
One is bundling the deer and using a trash service. This ensures that the carcass ends up at a landfill.
The other is burying the deer, preferably where it came from. Returning it where it was killed also helps disease spread, containing any illness to just that area.
They also encourage the public to report any dumped deer.
“Please find a legal avenue, a safe avenue of disposing of those carcasses," Duckworth said. "And don’t just dump them on the side of the road.”
And if you don’t know how, you can call the Missouri Department of transportation and they’ll point you in the right direction.