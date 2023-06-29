Hunter Biden settles Arkansas child support case

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HARDIN                POPE
SALINE                WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
HOPKINS               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG            TODD
TRIGG                 UNION                 WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CADIZ, CALHOUN, DIXON, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN,
HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MORGANFIELD, PRINCETON,
SHAWNEETOWN, AND SMITHLAND.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Hunter Biden settles Arkansas child support case

Hunter Biden settles Arkansas child support case

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has settled his child support case in Arkansas, reaching an agreement with the mother of one of his children, resolving a dispute that became a legal headache for him in recent months.

 Patrick Semansky/AP/FILE

(CNN) — Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has settled his child support case in Arkansas, reaching an agreement with the mother of one of his children and resolving a dispute that became a legal headache for him in recent months.

The settlement was announced in a court filing Thursday in Arkansas state court.

Coupled with his impending guilty plea to federal tax offenses, it appears that the president’s son is taking significant steps to put to rest some of his long-simmering legal entanglements. However, the legal resolutions won’t end the political drama surrounding Hunter Biden, the White House, Republican lawmakers and GOP presidential contenders.

The child support case began as a paternity dispute in 2019, after Lunden Roberts, an Arkansas woman, gave birth to a girl and claimed Hunter Biden was the father. He denied paternity, but after a DNA test confirmed that he was the father, he eventually agreed in 2020 to pay $20,000-a-month in child support.

Hunter Biden was seeking to reduce the monthly payments. It’s not clear from the court filings what his new payments will be – that information is redacted.

As part of the deal, Hunter Biden will give some of his paintings to his daughter, who can either keep some of her choosing or keep the money from any sales of these paintings. As part of his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, Hunter Biden has taken up painting, but his art sales have created lingering ethics questions for the White House.

Roberts is also dropping her bid to change the girl’s last name to “Biden,” according to the court filing.

Hunter Biden reopened the case last year, citing his changed financial situation and a sizable drop in income. This was a risky move because it gave Roberts and her attorneys – who are well-known GOP activists and supporters of former President Donald Trump – an opportunity to seek a wide array of Hunter Biden’s financial records.

They sought information about his taxes, overseas business deals and financial transactions within the Biden family. These records have also been of keen interest to House Republicans, who have spent months looking for evidence to corroborate their claims that Joe Biden was involved in corrupt deals with his son.

By settling the child support case, Hunter Biden appears to have staved off an upcoming contempt hearing in Arkansas, where he could’ve possibly faced fines or maybe even jail if a judge believed he stonewalled Roberts’ attempts to obtain his financial data. A trial to determine whether to adjust the child support had been scheduled for late July.

In court filings in April, Roberts said Hunter Biden “has never seen or contacted” his four-year-old daughter and that President Biden and first lady Jill Biden “remain estranged” from their grandchild.

This story has been updated with additional details.

