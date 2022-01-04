Hundreds turn out to honor fallen Deputy Sean Riley

FAIRFIELD (WSIL) -- Hundreds of community members and law enforcement officers turned out in Wayne County Wednesday to pay their respects to a fallen deputy.
Deputy Sean Riley was killed in the line of duty while responding to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64. Riley was only 38-years-old and left behind a wife and three children.
Deputy Riley was laid to rest at the Cisne Family Cemetery, after a memorial service at Fairfield High School.
He served his community for 3 years as part of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.
Fellow officers and his community say he was a kind and caring person and always wanted to know the next big thin he could do to help his neighbors.
"In fact, seeing all these squad cars here today, I know that he would want to put you all to work, and try to get some bad guys off the street. Sean was a cop's cop. Any member of law enforcement would have loved to have him on their team," said Sheriff Chris Otey.
"And so I want you to know Sean was happy. If you ever saw him and didn't think so, you were wrong. And one of the things that made Sean happy was making other people happy...He was happy to go out of his way to help, that's just who he was. He didn't see life as something that revolved around him and if it did, he made sure it didn't. Sean, as his friends called him, was selfless," explained Pastor Philip Trent.
Following the funeral, community members gathered for a candlelight vigil in his honor at Fairfield Memorial Hospital.
The community put together the vigil to show the family they are here for them, even after the funeral and services end.
A 40-year-old man from Kentucky has been arrested for Riley's death. He's also accused of several car jackings, shootings, and robberies in both Missouri and Illinois.