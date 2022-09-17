Hundreds of volunteers gather to pick up trash from Route 13

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Hundreds of volunteers came out to Route 13 to clean up trash.
Clean Southern Illinois, a local group, set in motion a program that will have volunteers from all over clean six major highways. The first major cleaning started on Saturday, September 17, and the group decided to begin the effort with Route 13.
The volunteers picked up trash from Murphysboro to Harrisburg. The group hopes that more people will get involved in the mass cleanings.
Glen Poshard, Clean Southern Illinois's co-founder, spoke to News 3 about how important it is to keep Southern Illinois looking pristine:
"Litter has a cost to us, it has a cost to society in terms of, a clean environment, in terms of jobs / Because when tourist come down here they want to see clean highways, they want to see clean parks, when businesses come to potentially locate in the area, they want to see a clean area."