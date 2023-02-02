Hundreds of students to compete in SIU's Accounting Challenge

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- More than 300 students from about 20 regional high schools and community colleges are set to attend the 2023 Accounting Challenge at SIU Carbondale.
The students will be competing for scholarships, trophies and bragging rights as part of SIU Carbondale's 25th annual Accounting Challenge event, scheduled for Friday, February 3.
The event features individual and team competitions and is sponsored by the School of Accountancy in SIU's College of Business and Analytics.
The competition starts at around 9:30 a.m. with students participating in written tests that assess their accounting knowledge and skills.
At 10:20 a.m., team challenges start with students engaging in problem-solving.
Afterwards, Salukis with the SIU student panel will answer questions and talk with the students.
The awards ceremony wraps up the competition at 1 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, the challenge will be moved to March 10.
