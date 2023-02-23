Hundreds of high school journalism students attend SISPA Winter Conference

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) – The future of journalism was on display Wednesday morning on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
“This is a chance for high schoolers to get together and compete with their journalism skills,” said Daily Egyptian Managing Editor Annie Hammock.
SIU hosted the 72nd annual SISPA Winter Conference. It brought together 16 schools around southern Illinois with more than 200 students on hand.
“It’s really a chance to test their mettle in real-time,” said Hammock. “A lot of them are doing real-time competition.”
Some competitions students compete in include writing, interviewing, and taking photographs. One of those competing in the photography category is Carterville Junior, Regan Eigenrauch.
“I think a benefit for me is learning more about photography and getting to do it in a pressured setting,” said Eigenrauch.
Eigenrauch was awarded second in best sports photo and third in best photography. She talks about what competing at the conference was like.
“You have a limited amount of time to get good pictures and edit those pictures and see how other people do and how you do,” said Eigenrauch.
Hammock says the conference gives students the chance to see how their skill set as a journalist plays out in a real-world experience.
“Learning in any skill set is about reps,” said Hammock. “It’s about repetition and this is just one more rep for the students and it’s a real-time rep.
“It helps them develop their skills and it is sort of a high-pressure situation which is something they don’t normally face.”
When it comes to what she’s learned at SISPA – Eigenrauch says what she will take away most from the conference is the skill-set knowledge to help hone her craft.
“I'm getting all this information about how to take good pictures and how to make them smooth, clean crisp like that instead of learning that down the road,” said Eigenrauch.