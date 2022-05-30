 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday on
area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

If you plan to be out on the water today, wear a lifejacket.

&&

Hundreds of flags fly in Cannon Park

  • 0
Memorial Day flags at Cannon Park

(WSIL) -- More than 400 American flags fly at Cannon Park in Carterville.

It's a Military Salute to honor local veterans.

Each flag pole features a plaque in honor of an individual who served in our military. 

Members of the Carterville Lions Club, the American Legion, Boy Scout Troop 77 and other volunteers helped. 

Organizers say take time to visit, read the names aloud and thank them for their service. 

"I really want people to take a moment and appreciate the sacrifice that these men and women all through here have made for you and I, and the Tri-C area, take that moment, appreciate it, go through and look at all the names, because everybody has their own story to tell." said Heather Abell Castlebery, Carterville Lions Club Secretary.

This is the 13th year for the Carterville Lion's Club, Military Salute with more flags added each season.

If its difficult for you to walk the Club offers golf cart rides.

The flags fly until 4 p.m. Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you