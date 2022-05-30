Hundreds of flags fly in Cannon Park

(WSIL) -- More than 400 American flags fly at Cannon Park in Carterville.
It's a Military Salute to honor local veterans.
Each flag pole features a plaque in honor of an individual who served in our military.
Members of the Carterville Lions Club, the American Legion, Boy Scout Troop 77 and other volunteers helped.
Organizers say take time to visit, read the names aloud and thank them for their service.
"I really want people to take a moment and appreciate the sacrifice that these men and women all through here have made for you and I, and the Tri-C area, take that moment, appreciate it, go through and look at all the names, because everybody has their own story to tell." said Heather Abell Castlebery, Carterville Lions Club Secretary.
This is the 13th year for the Carterville Lion's Club, Military Salute with more flags added each season.
If its difficult for you to walk the Club offers golf cart rides.
The flags fly until 4 p.m. Monday.