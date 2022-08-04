Hundreds of families get free school supplies at Metropolis giveaway

Metropolis, IL (WSIL) -- Families in Metropolis, Illinois, got free school supplies as the school year approaches.
Harrah's Casino partnered with more than 10 local organizations for a school supply giveaway.
Chad Lewis says the idea started internally at Harrah's Casino when coworkers would hold back to school drives for each other's children. He says it's grown exponentially since then.
Lewis tells us hundreds of children go to the drive every year. He says they've helped up to 500 families at a time.
Those school supplies include backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers and markers and crayons.