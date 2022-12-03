Hundreds line downtown Carbondale for the "Lights Fantastic Parade"

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A regional favorite lights up downtown Carbondale.
Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade Float.jpg
SIH Float in Lights Fantastic Parade
Carbondale Fire Department in Lights Fantastic Parade
St. Francis Care's float in Lights Fantastic Parade
City of Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade
Hundreds lined Illinois Avenue for the 31st Lights Fantastic Parade.
Organizers say, this year had a record number of entries.
Around 70 made their way through downtown including lots of floats and marching bands.
Before the parade, families were also able to enjoy a cookie walk, meet Mrs. Claus and a reindeer, and write letters to Santa.