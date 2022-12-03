 Skip to main content
Hundreds line downtown Carbondale for the "Lights Fantastic Parade"

  Updated
City of Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A regional favorite lights up downtown Carbondale.

Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade 2022

Hundreds lined Illinois Avenue for the 31st Lights Fantastic Parade.

Organizers say, this year had a record number of entries.

Around 70 made their way through downtown including lots of floats and marching bands.

Before the parade, families were also able to enjoy a cookie walk, meet Mrs. Claus and a reindeer, and write letters to Santa.

