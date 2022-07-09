Hundreds gather for Eurma C. Hayes Community Center dedication

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Two years after the doors close at a community center locals are celebrating its re-opening.
"God we thank you for the Eurma Hayes Center, we thank you for this building, we thank you for what you're going to do with this building, and to help our people all over this community."
Carbondale City Officials and community leaders as well as families from in-and-out of town held a re-dedication.
The center is cherished by many and visitors expressed their gratitude for the services it offered before closing.
Kathryn Harris, A daughter of Eurma C. Hayes spoke at today's ceremony.
She says, the center is back to its glory days.
"Being here today, it took me down memory lane, I had forgotten how big the building was and all the different parts that are going to be in it, and that were in it when it initially opened, and it's just a blessing to see it come back, like a Phoenix, so to speak." said Harris.
Harris, a retired librarian, adds she would like to see a branch of the public library in the center.
Renovations took months, and now features a new computer lab, education center and life skills classes.