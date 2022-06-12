Hundreds celebrate a local flower festival

ANNA, IL (WSIL) -- Hundreds were in downtown Anna to celebrate a local flower with its very own festival.
The Annabelle Hydrangea was discovered near Wolf Lake in the early 1900s.
It has snowball-like blooms that are now found through-out the world after being transported from here locally.
Organizers say, the festival celebrates the history of the plant with walking tours, musical acts, a Little Mr and Miss Pageant and activities for the whole family all weekend.
"We want them to be home and exhausted after today, we've got so much going, the Pet parade is getting ready to start at noon today we're going to have Mario, Yoshi, Spiderman. / So excited about all the people, the town's already buzzing, the town's already buzzing so we're really excited about that." said Tracey Smith, Executive Director, Union Co. Chamber of Commerce.
And you still have plenty of time to join in on the fun. There's a Disc Golf Tournament at noon Sunday at the City Park.