Hundreds attend funeral for Bradley Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic

(WSIL) -- Hundreds of Illinois police officers joined a funeral procession Friday for Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic killed in the line of duty.
She was shot and killed with her own gun at a Bradley hotel last Wednesday. her 27-year-old partner Tyler Bailey was also shot and remains hospitalized.
The 49-year-old Rittmanic had just been honored as Kankakee County's "Officer of the Year."
Rittmanic wrote poetry and in her eulogy, her wife remembered her with a line from one of her poems. She read, "beyond the call of duty one day might be mine. No regrets, sorrow or fear as I walk the blue line."
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the suspect in her murder.