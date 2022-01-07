 Skip to main content
Hundreds attend funeral for Bradley Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic

  • Updated
(WSIL) -- Hundreds of Illinois police officers joined a funeral procession Friday for Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic killed in the line of duty. 

She was shot and killed with her own gun at a Bradley hotel last Wednesday. her 27-year-old partner Tyler Bailey was also shot and remains hospitalized. 

The 49-year-old Rittmanic had just been honored as Kankakee County's "Officer of the Year."

Rittmanic wrote poetry and in her eulogy, her wife remembered her with a line from one of her poems. She read, "beyond the call of duty one day might be mine. No regrets, sorrow or fear as I walk the blue line."

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the suspect in her murder. 

