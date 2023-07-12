Humidity returning today -- unsettled pattern through most of the week

WSIL (Carterville, IL)-- We are tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms overnight across the region. This evening should remain mostly dry. Temperatures will be pretty warm in the low to mid 90s and heat indices a few degrees warmer thanks to humidity.
However, after midnight, thunderstorms will be moving in from the west. We are tracking what appears to be two rounds of thunderstorms. The first should be moving into our western counties around the 3 o'clock hour and will weaken as is it moves into parts of southeastern Missouri, and even more after it crosses the Mississippi River into parts of Illinois and Kentucky.
A second round of thunderstorms will move in behind the first round later around the 8 o'clock hour tomorrow morning. This wave of storms should not be as strong as the first round, and as of right now looks to only clip parts of southeastern Missouri.
Nevertheless, the storm prediction center has placed most of the region in a level two out of five risk. There is a level one out of five risk for our southern counties. particularly in the bootheel of Missouri, and in our Tennessee counties.
The main threats associated with these storms will be damaging winds, and large hail. The risk of a brief, isolated tornado is very low, but not zero. Regardless of risk category, tonight is a night to be weather aware and have ways to get alerts in the middle of the night.
There is still uncertainty in the forecast in terms of where the thunderstorms will move through. However, we are confident that parts of our region will receive thunderstorms tonight.
Looking ahead to later this weekend, we are tracking the chance of thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. It looks like we will retain at least an isolated chance of thunderstorms through next week. We are also tracking hotter conditions for last this week and into early next week.