Humid today -- tracking likely showers and storms this weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- Despite the cooler temperatures today, it's still pretty muggy with humidity at a fairly uncomfortable level. Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 80s, with a few 90s possible. A few bubbling cumulus clouds are around also but most of it will remain dry. 

If you'll be out the door this evening, our southern most counties may run into a few drops of rain. Otherwise not a bad night for any plans you may have! Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s. 

We'll have a weak high pressure briefly move through Friday shifting our winds out of the ENE. By late Friday, a warm front will lift from the south driving up humidity and our chances for a few strong storms. 

The Storm Prediction Center has our western counties in a 1 out of 5 Marginal risk wit the biggest concerns again being large hail and strong winds. 

Into the weekend, a cold front will sweep the region again and with it, bringing another chance of severe storms. Similar to Friday, large hail and strong winds are an issue. 

