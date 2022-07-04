Humid & hot Independence Day, heat wave and storms expected this week

Carterville (WSIL) -- The heat has returned just in time for the holiday. Highs today are back into the low 90s, with the possibly of isolated showers sticking around again. Any shower chance should diminish in time for fireworks tonight.
If you're spending the day at the lake, at a cookout, or anything else outdoors, take caution as heat indices are in the triple digits. This is a pattern we'll continue to see throughout the week.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire region until Thursday at 9 PM. Expect heat indices to consistently be between 105-110 degrees.
Along with the scorching conditions, we're continuing to track shower and storm chances for most of the week. The Storm Prediction Center has part of southern Illinois and western Kentucky under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The biggest risks include localized flooding, strong wind gusts and hail.
With a week full of very hot temperatures and the possibility of storms, make sure to download the Storm Track 3 app and stay weather aware.