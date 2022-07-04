 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Now through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out
around 100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur
Tuesday through Thursday, when daily heat index values will
reach 105 to 110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated
thunderstorms will provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Humid & hot Independence Day, heat wave and storms expected this week

indep day

Carterville (WSIL) -- The heat has returned just in time for the holiday. Highs today are back into the low 90s, with the possibly of isolated showers sticking around again. Any shower chance should diminish in time for fireworks tonight.

If you're spending the day at the lake, at a cookout, or anything else outdoors, take caution as heat indices are in the triple digits. This is a pattern we'll continue to see throughout the week. 

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire region until Thursday at 9 PM. Expect heat indices to consistently be between 105-110 degrees. 

Along with the scorching conditions, we're continuing to track shower and storm chances for most of the week. The Storm Prediction Center has part of southern Illinois and western Kentucky under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The biggest risks include localized flooding, strong wind gusts and hail. 

With a week full of very hot temperatures and the possibility of storms, make sure to download the Storm Track 3 app and stay weather aware. 

