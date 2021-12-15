Humane Society of Marshall County helps pet owners amid tornado outbreak

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Some Kentucky residents are still missing their pets or are in need of essential items to take care of them.
Local animal organizations say they've been busy trying to help those owners.
Pet food and supplies have been in high demand since the tornado outbreak. News 3 spoke with the Humane Society of Marshall County about how they're helping feed their animals and reunite with them.
Donna Smith from the humane society of Marshall County says they've had a few lost pets turned in since Friday's storm. She says they're working to recover more missing animals from the storm rubble.
Current rescues will have food and place to sleep until their owner comes to get them.
"We do know there are cats out in the Cambridge Shores area and we're going to be taking some canned cat food out to them to hopefully get them out. They're really scared of the bulldozers and all of the heavy equipment. So the best time to catch them is at night," she said.
She says they've had about 12 to 20 requests of missing animals and shared what to do if yours is lost.
"Contact either the Marshall County Humane Society or they can contact the animal shelter and we go through the pictures that we have received from people that have found pets and we can try to get them in contact with the person who currently has the rescue," she said.
She says food distribution centers for pets are in Mayfield and Benton, including the Mayfield Shopping Plaza, Mayfield Graves County Fairgrounds, Marshall County Library and Central Elementary School.
Smith also says this is a good time to start thinking about getting your pet microchipped for future disasters.
"Microchips are very inexpensive and they are the easiest way for us to be able to tell us who it belongs to. I mean, dogs and cats, they can't talk to us and tell them who their moms and dads are," she said.
Organizers tell us people can come collect these donations at Central Elementary School until Sunday. This distribution location is expected to be moved to Benton Middle School.