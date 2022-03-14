Human Society of Southern Illinois completely full, rescues/fosters needed

(WSIL)-- The Humane Society of Southern Illinois needs your help adopting animals.
The shelter posted on Facebook they are completely out of room. They said they have perfectly healthy and friendly dogs who are going to be euthanized if they cannot find a spot for them at a rescue or if they aren't adopted.
The shelter said in the post many came to them as trays and no one ever claimed them, or some of them their owners just chose not to come back for them. Some were surrendered because their owners couldn't care for them.
The Humane Society said if you aren't a rescue and want to help, they ask you consider fostering a pet.