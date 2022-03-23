 Skip to main content
Human remains found in Jefferson County

By Kenzie Dillow

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard confirmed human remains were found this week. 

The remains were found off the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Davidson Avenue, west of the I-57 Veterans Memorial Drive interchange. 

People looking for deer antler sheds found the remains Monday afternoon. 

Bullard didn't release many details, but did say the body was in a "serious state of decomposition."

The coroner is trying to find a forensic anthropologist to try and learn more about the death and how long the body had been there. 

No identity has been made and police are still investigating.