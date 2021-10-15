You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Human remains found in Bollinger County; 3 people in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime, police,
By Kenzie Dillow

BOLLINGER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Three people are in custody after human remains were found in southeast Missouri. 

On Thursday, October 14, around 11:00 a.m., the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing female from Illinois.

After receiving that information, Deputies with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, along with Investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, conducted an investigation.

Throughout the course of that investigation, human remains were located, along with other items of evidence.

At this time, three suspects are in custody pending the filing of formal criminal charges.

This remains an ongoing investigation and additional updates will follow.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you