Human remains found in Bollinger County; 3 people in custody

BOLLINGER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Three people are in custody after human remains were found in southeast Missouri.
On Thursday, October 14, around 11:00 a.m., the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing female from Illinois.
After receiving that information, Deputies with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, along with Investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, conducted an investigation.
Throughout the course of that investigation, human remains were located, along with other items of evidence.
At this time, three suspects are in custody pending the filing of formal criminal charges.
This remains an ongoing investigation and additional updates will follow.