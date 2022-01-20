Human remains found believed to be a missing Franklin County man

(WSIL) -- A Franklin County man reported missing for several months has been found dead.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the body of 34 year old Joshua Brock was found in rural Benton Wednesday afternoon.
Brock was last seen in early October 2021 leaving his home in Orient on a bicycle.
Volunteers with 618 Search and Recovery have searched for Brock multiple times since he went missing.
Officials say an autopsy is scheduled.