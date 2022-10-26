HUD closing another housing building in Cairo; 53 families to relocate

CAIRO (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) met with residents of the Alexander County Housing Authority (ACHA) Wednesday in Cairo to inform them they will need to move.
In a meeting, residents of the ACHA's Smith Building were notified the housing unit was being shut down due to structural concerns. All 53 families will need to relocated.
14 of those families were relocated to this building after the Elmwood, McBride and Thebes buildings were demolished due to hazardous conditions and safety concerns in 2019.
An independent structural engineer assessed the Smith Building and found foundation problems, and determined if an earthquake were to occur, the building may not survive.
ACHA says they will provide full relocation support to all families in the Smith building.
Those services include:
- Counseling and mobility services
- Resident transportation
- Temporary (if necessary) and permanent housing search
- Childcare support
- Stipends to residents, security deposits, temporary rental assistance, fees for breaking utility contracts and set-up fees for new contracts, reimbursement of packing supplies if residents pack themselves, replacement of damaged furniture/items from movers.
HUS will provide a 30-day official notice to residents. This is the timeframe HUD hopes they can get every resident moved.
A relocation counseling to help in the moving process will be on site by November 2. The residents could experience two moves, a temporary and permanent relocation.
HUD is also assessing the Shuemaker building and will inform resident of those results as soon as they are available. Current engineering reports indicate there is no immediate threat to that building. If residents in this building must be moved, this will impact 43 families.
"The health, safety and long-term housing stability of the residents is our top priority," said James Cunningham, HUD Midwest Deputy Regional Administrator. "This is not the outcome any of us would have hoped for, but we are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and working with each family to get them through this difficult."
After all the residents are moved, the Smith Building will eventually be torn down.