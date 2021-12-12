How you can help communities hit by tornadoes

(WSIL) -- Multiple communities are working together to help those impacted by tornadoes.
The state of Kentucky has launched their own donation campaign. As of Sunday morning the state has received more than 7,400 donations totaling $829,085.
If you would like to donate visit TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.
ANNA
A semi-trailer with Greg's Truck Service is parked at the Shawnee College Extension Center accepting donations until the trailer is full Sunday. Another trailer is offering an additional trailer, truck and driver for more donations.
Main items they are looking for: non-perishable food, bottled water/drinks, clothing, diapers, baby products, hygiene items, dishes/cookware, and household essentials or daily living items.
DU QUOIN
The Du Quoin Fire Department is asking for donations to help storm victims in Mayfield. They'll accept household items, shelter supplies, non-perishables and more.
Donations are being accepted now through later in the week.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Abbott EMS in Franklin County and the Benton Fire Department are accepting donations through the weekend for folks in Kentucky.
They are accepting household items, shelter supplies, non-perishables, baby supplies, personal care items and pet food/supplies.
You can drop off donations at 137 Industrial Park Road in Benton or the Benton Fire Dept.
If you have any questions please contact Trevor Holsapple 618-477-1645.
GRAVES COUNTY
A fund for monetary donations has been set up through Independence Bank.
- Mayfield Graves Co Tornado Relief Fund
PO Box 9
Fancy Farm KY 42039
Supply offerings should be directed to 270-247-7772 and deliveries can be taken to the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds.MAYFIELD
The non-profit Operation BBQ Relief will be set up Monday to provide hot meals to anyone who needs it in Mayfield.
Mayfield Community Foundation has set up a tornado relief fund.
They have set up a GoFundMe account that is accepting monetary donations to help those impacted in the community. Click here for more information and to donate.
A food, supply, and cash donation drop-off has been established at Heartland Worship Center off I-24 Exit 7 in Paducah.
Individuals who have material donations or wish to donate cash may call 270-297-7772 or 270-331-0945.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
A food, supply and cash donation drop-off has been established at the McCracken County Emergency Management office at 3700 Coleman Road, Paducah. It will be open until 6 p.m. tonight. This McCracken County drop-off center may be extended into next week, if needed.
OLIVE BRANCH
The "Horseshoe Bar and Grill" in Olive Branch is taking donations for people who lost their homes in the storm.
They're accepting donations until Christmas, Monday through Saturday from 10am until 9pm and Sunday's starting at 11AM.
You can donate, clothing, blankets and diapers.
POPE COUNTY
Rural Pope County Fire Protection District will be accepting donations as well.
They have a large box sitting right inside the front door of Station 1 at 64 Frank's Road to fill up with anything donated.
Those items include: toiletries, baby formula, diapers/supplies, clothing, shoes, foods, bottled water.
The donations will be taken to Mayfield Fire Department on Tuesday, December 14.
ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI
The St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management is accepting donations of bottled beverages, non-perishable food, animal care products and gift cards for Missouri residents impacts by storms.
You can drop those items off at the New Melle Fire Protection District Station #1, 3705 Mill Street. No clothing at this time is being accepted.
If you know of another donation drive that is taking place, send us an email at news@wsiltv.com or send us a message on Facebook.