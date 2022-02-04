How would Illinoisans be impacted by proposed grocery, gas, & property tax breaks?

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker gave his annual State of the State address and presented his budget proposal Wednesday.
Part of his proposal includes a one-time relief for grocery, gas and property taxes.
But how would Illinoisans be impacted?
This would mean the 1% grocery tax would be suspended for a year and the gas tax would remain the same. Annual property tax breaks up to $300 would be available to individuals earning less than $250,000 or $500,000 for couples filing jointly.
If you were to spend $100 a week on groceries, you would save $1 on your bill. According to Tax Foundation, 14 states tax groceries, including Missouri (1.2%) and Tennessee (5.5%).
If you were fueling up, you also might save about $1 a month, if you fill up once a week. Pritzker’s plan would freeze the motor fuel tax at 39.2 cents per gallon. It was supposed to increase to 41.4 cents on July 1.
Sen. Terri Bryant is calling the plan a "gimmick."
“I appreciate that the Governor somewhat recognized the need to get our fiscal house in order as well as the need to provide financial relief to our taxpayers. However, the people of our state need more than his one-year, election gimmick relief proposals. They deserve a permanent tax relief plan that helps them keep up with inflation at the grocery store and ballooning property taxes."
Pritzker said the state would make up for lost revenue from the grocery tax, which goes to local governments. The governor expects the state to have a $1.7 billion surplus at the end of this fiscal year in June.