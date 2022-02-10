How winter weather contributes to potholes

(WSIL) -- This time of year it feels like we are constantly dodging potholes and that's thanks to winter weather.
Over time, asphalt weakens and cracks as a result of constant traffic flow. As rain falls, the water seeps through the cracks and pools under the surface of the road.
As temperatures drop below freezing, the pool of water will freeze. When water is in a frozen state, it expands, causing the weakness in the roadway to be forced upward.
Once temperatures rise above freezing, the block of ice under the surface of the road melts, leaving a gap. The constant traffic on the road breaks down the road surface, creating a pothole.
This is a vicious cycle that continues to repeat, which is why it feels like road crews can't seem to repair them quickly enough.