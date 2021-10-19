How to protect your garage, storage unit property

(WSIL) -- What can you do to protect your items in a storage unit in case of a fire?
A specialist from State Farm explains being pro-active can save you time and stress if you're recovering your property from any kind of disaster.
State Farm Public Affairs specialist Heather Paul says whether you have homeowner's or renter's insurance and you have a garage or storage unit,
talking with your insurance agent is key to knowing how much coverage you have for your property.
"If you don't have enough coverage, it's always recommended and especially if you have high-dollar items, collectibles, things like that, to have an additional personal article's policy. That can be artwork, collections, comic books, a wide variety of things that you have," said State Farm Public Affairs Specialist, Heather Paul.
She says keeping inventory of what you have a least a couple times a year can make it easier to file a claim if you come across an emergency or disaster.
"There's a lot of free home inventory apps that you can do but you can also do something as simple as taking photos, or taking video of all of those things and those items. If you have receipts, great, that obviously helps everything. We're going to look at fair market value for other things like collectibles and artwork," she said.
Paul says while it can be tiring keeping up with everything it's important to stay prepared.
"It is a daunting task to have to document all of those things but if you don't, and something--the worst does happen, you've got no record of what you have. Unfortunately, insurance companies is not going to go, 'well just because you said you had these things at this value, you're going to be covered,'" she said.
Paul also says to have copies and back-ups of your receipts or photos in case they get destroyed.