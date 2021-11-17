How to pick the best Christmas tree

BUNCOMBE (WSIL)---If you are looking for a Christmas tree this year, there are things to watch for before taking it home.
Experts say you have to find the tree that's right for your home.
Make sure it's not too tall, and make sure the branches are strong enough to support your ornaments.
Allen Tree Farm's Lot Manager, Nick James, said there's no such thing as an ugly Christmas tree.
"It's personal preference, pick what you like. Make sure that it'll fit in your space. Have an idea of how tall of a tree you want. You know, even if you have an 8 foot ceiling, doesn't necessarily mean you want an 8 foot tall tree. You might want something 5 or 6 feet, and that's fine. And once you've bought that tree, make sure you keep it watered," said James.
James also said you should also look out for curved trunks at the base.
Those trees might not be as stable once they're in your home.