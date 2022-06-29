How to keep your furry friends safe this holiday weekend

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Although Independence Day celebrations can be seen as fun to many, to others, it's a stressor.
The loud noise and flash of light caused by fireworks not only affects those with PTSD, anxiety, and other forms of trauma but our furry friends as well.
The fifth of July is one of the most common days for dogs to run away from home, so it's important to begin preparing now.
"Their hearing is so sensitive, it's way more sensitive than ours. So if you're hearing fireworks, they're hearing it magnified over and over and over," said Diane Daugherty, President of the Board of Directors at St. Francis Community Animal Rescue and Education.
While you still have time, now is when you should be looking to purchase a thunder shirt, calming collar or anything else you may want depending on your dogs needs.
If you've tried those options and they don't work, it may be time to talk to your veterinarian. Daugherty said that's what she did with one of her dogs, who is now on calming medication.
"But it's something to keep in mind if your pet does suffer, don't just let them keep suffering. Invest in that and she's on it every day because it does build up in your system," said Daugherty.
When it comes to preparing the dogs in the shelter, employees do their best to drown out the sound, an option that could easily be done at home as well.
"Here, we have all of our radios, because all of our dogs sleep in rooms with radios, just for a little soothing music. We have it turned up much louder than normal," Daugherty added.
Along with the possibility of fireworks this weekend, there's a chance of thunderstorms as well. Daugherty says these tips can also be useful, during times of severe weather.
"There's so many dogs that are so scared of storms, at minimum just turn the TV up really really loud and try to be home. Try to be there for them," said Daugherty.
