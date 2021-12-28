How to give your live Christmas new life after the holiday

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree.
The season's over, now what do you do with the live tree sitting in your living room?
For Carbondale residents, there are a couple options.
"Well they can bring them to the city of Carbondale, we have three drop off centers," said Mark McDaniel, the City Arborist for Carbondale.
Your live Christmas tree can be dropped off January 3rd through January 28th, and dropped off at the Public Works Complex, Parrish Park parking lot, or the Attucks Park parking lot.
You could also place the tree curbside on your normal trash and recycling day.
Then, the tree will be taken to Public Works, where it will help plants in the spring.
"As you can see we have our chip pile back here, if you're a Carbondale resident, then it's free. We have chips here available free for the residents," said McDaniel.
There are other places you can also take your tree.
Crab Orchard Wildlife refuge will take Christmas trees, and in late winter or early spring, turn them into fish habitats at the bottom of their lake.
This is especially helpful since the lake has been lowered due to repairs and habitats have lacking.
"Early on those Christmas trees create habitat for small fish, and then over time they break down and become more usable for larger fish," said Donovan Henry, the Assistant Manager for Crab Orchard Lake.
The Christmas trees, instead of sitting in the trash, can help both fish in the lakes and also those who enjoy fishing at the lakes.
"It's a good spot for the fish to live, and it's also a good spot for the fisherman to go and catch fish," said Luke Nelson, an IDNR Fishery Biologist.
You can drop off trees to go into Crab Orchard Lake at 9053 Route 148 in Marion.