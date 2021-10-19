You are the owner of this article.
How businesses can avoid ransomware attacks

(WSIL) -- In light of the recent ransomware attack on Sinclair Broadcast Group, a local IT expert tells News 3 how other businesses can protect their technology.

James Mayer from Mayer Networks says IT administrators should explore all avenues to secure their networks.

That includes creating a disaster plan, blocking malicious sites and reminding employees not to open suspicious emails.

"Businesses in general need the budget in order to protect themselves appropriately. They should get audited regularly, they should have check-ups on their network health regularly. A lot of these things come down to the IT administrator to implement," he said.

Experts say there have been at least two major ransomware attacks in the U.S. this year.

Multimedia Journalist

Maya Skinner is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Maya joined the team in 2019 and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018 with a Bachelor’s in Communication with a focus in Mass Media.

