Housing market booms in southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- Home sales are almost at their highest level in 15 years. Six million homes were sold this year.
This can be good or bad news, it depends on if you're buying or selling a home.
House 2 Home Realty says they haven't seen a market like this since before the market crashed in 2008.
They say this year some houses were sold within 12 hours.
Managing broker and owner, Celia Robertson, has seen record numbers this year, selling over 600 residential units with over $111 million in sales.
Last year they saw $95 million.
She says she believes a lot of home buyers have been affected by the pandemic by working from home and are looking for bigger spaces with room for an office or new views.
Robertson says the Lake of Egypt area was one of many popular locations for buying houses.
She says the downfall of this surge for those selling homes is the short turn-around to move and for those looking to buy, sometimes the house gets taken before they have a chance to tour them.
"This is the first year that I can say that people were making $30, $40,000 more on their house than they would've a couple years ago. The problem is when you sell it and you make that kind of money, if you want to buy again, you're going to turn around and pay the difference as well. It's also been a struggle for the rental market because a lot of people want to rent and then when the market goes back down, and plan on buying, well the rentals are--they're scarce as well. It's hard to find a rental," she said.
Robertson also says even though it's winter time, if you're thinking about selling go ahead and start that process.
And if you're a first time home-buyer, she says get pre-approved and go local with your lending.