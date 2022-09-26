Housing interest rates rise, housing market slows

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - The rising interest rates and home values have slowed the housing market across the nation, including locally, but those in the field aren't concerned.
Overall inflation is at over 8.5% and that's effecting the housing market as well. The cycle of peaks and dips in the housing market is seen regularly from decade to decades. However, last week the federal interest rates on 30-year mortgages jumped a quarter of a percent. That's the biggest raise since 2007, right before the last big recession.
After COVID, the interest rates dropped to around 2.00% for a lot of the country. They've been steadily rising, but have done so dramatically in the last six month. In September of 2021, interest rates were at 2.86%. That means, if you took out a $200,000 house loan, the principal and interest payment per month would be around $828.
Today, the interest rates were 6.875%. That same house now has a monthly payment of nearly $1300.
“What is directly driving interest rates increasing is the cost of living in our country.," Marnie Mitchell, the team leader at Mitchell Mortgage Lending said. "The cost of living in our country is directly tied to the cost of energy in our country.
"When the cost of goods and services starts to get out of hand, then the Federal Reserve has to have the inflation take a step back instead of keep expanding. They do that with interest rate hikes. .... Right now we have a stock market that's seeing volatility and seeing uncertainty. When that's happening, then you have the bond market that people go to for investing where they get higher yields. Because of those higher yields, the interest rates rise. It's kind of interesting how it's a domino effect and it all goes back to a single source."
Mitchell has been working with mortgage loans for nearly three decades. She's seen the cyclical patterns that interest rates tend to take, including the last spike right before the recession in 2008.
Elaine Edgar own SEMO Home Realty. She's also seen changes in the patterns of buying and selling.
Because interest rates effect the overall cost per month, it's effecting how expensive of a home people can now afford. So if a family could have bought that $200,000 home when interest rates were at 2.86%, they may have to move to a $150,000 home with the higher rates.
"Rising rates is going to limit the amount of home a person can by," Mitchell said. "It just shrinks the amount of home they can afford if they're trying to go all the way up to the limit they can afford."
The rate of home sales has slowed because of that, especially on those higher priced homes.
“The more affordable a home is, the more attractive it makes it to our home buyers," Edgar said. "The price ranges that are in the higher income levels right now ,those are definitely seeing a more stay on market time than the typical median priced houses.”
Overall, Edgar says home sales stay pretty consistent in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. That's thanks to larger employers and plants that often relocate employees. Those employees need homes, and that helps keep the markets moving more regularly than others.
The biggest advice from the realtor and mortgage lender standpoint is to talk to a professional. The trends, especially locally, change regularly. If you are considering buying or selling, they will be able to look at and lock down numbers.
“Nobody has a crystal ball, if you follow the cyclical averages of real estate, especially residential homes in our area, I believe this area will stay more consistent," Edgar said. "You have to do your homework first, and the best way to do that is start with a professional. A professional is going to be able to tell you what’s going on today, and that can be extremely different than what it was a few months ago.”
Mitchell, and Edgar, encourage people to think about purchasing sooner than later.
"What I anticipate happening, I anticipate that people will continue to buy homes," Mitchell said. "People will continue to sell homes. The term of house inventory will never stop, it's an everflowing river. It's just going to cost people more ... but where interest rates have been historically, rates were 12, 13, 14 % and the average kind of bottomed at 7, 8%.
"We've gotten really comfortable with the very low interest rates ... it's kind of a hard pill to swallow to have your mortgage banker tell you that interest rates. My advice is don't sell yourself short and don't cut yourself out of the ability to buy a home because you're hearing bad news. People were buying homes for two decades at interest rates similar to what they are now. Here's what we know - values of homes always appreciate."