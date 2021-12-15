You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tornado recovery operations outside will be
impacted. High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use
extra caution. Dangerous high wave conditions are expected on
area lakes too.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after he ceased to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

It is the first time the House has voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s.

The House vote sends the matter to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, where it will be up to prosecutors to decide whether to present the case against the former Republican congressman to a grand jury for possible criminal charges.

