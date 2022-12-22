 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

House passes bill that would reform presidential audit process

  • 0
House passes bill that would reform presidential audit process

The House passed legislation on December 22 that would reform the IRS presidential audit process just days after Democrats released a report showing the program did not work properly in relation to former President Donald Trump's taxes.

 Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

The House passed legislation Thursday that would reform the Internal Revenue Service's presidential audit process just days after Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee released a report showing the program did not work properly in relation to former President Donald Trump's taxes.

The legislation, which passed 222-201, would require the IRS to conduct an audit of a president's tax returns, as well as the tax returns of a president's business entities, quickly after they are filed. The legislation would also require the IRS to release public updates on the status of the audit and release the tax returns within 90 days of filing.

The legislation is not expected to be taken up by the Senate before the new Congress is sworn in. Thursday's vote was a symbolic one for House Democrats before Republicans take the majority in the new Congress.

Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal said the records his panel obtained showed that the presidential audit program failed to work as intended.

The Massachusetts Democrat charged that the required audit of Trump's taxes "did not occur," as his returns were only subjected to the mandatory audit once, in 2019, after Democrats had inquired.

"The research that was done as it relates to the mandatory audit program was nonexistent," Neal told reporters Tuesday.

The committee also released a supplemental report from the Joint Committee on Taxation that included details on Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020, ahead of the planned release of the returns themselves.

The-CNN-Wire

