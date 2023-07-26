 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

House panel holding public hearing on UFOs Wednesday

  • 0
House panel holding public hearing on UFOs Wednesday

Video of an unidentified anomalous phenomena or UAP previously released by the Department of Defense.

 Dept. of Defense

(CNN) — A House panel is holding a congressional hearing Wednesday on unidentified anomalous phenomena, also known as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs.

Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs will hear public testimony from three individuals who previously served in the US military at 10 a.m. ET. The witnesses include: David Grusch, a former intelligence officer in the US Air Force; David Fravor, a retired US Navy commander; and Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot.

The hearing is the latest push by lawmakers, intelligence officials and military personnel working on unexplained aerial phenomena to probe the issue on a national platform.

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said in a news release last week announcing the hearing that the witnesses would “provide public testimony because the American people deserve the truth.”

At previous congressional hearings, lawmakers have pressed the Department of Defense on the sightings, describing them as potential national security threats.

Last year, the House Intelligence Committee held the first congressional hearing on UAPs in decades, and a Senate Armed Services subcommittee heard from the director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office in April.

Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the office formed to focus on the sightings, told the Senate panel at the time that the government is tracking more than 650 potential cases.

“Of those over 650, we’ve prioritized about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value, and now we have to go through those and go ‘How much of those do I have actual data for?’” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jeremy Herb, Ashley Strickland and Claire Foran contributed to this report.

Tags

