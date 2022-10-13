 Skip to main content
.Gusty west winds, relative humidity dropping to around 20
percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger today
and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI,
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday for southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.


* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
of 25 to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday
afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

House January 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump during Thursday's hearing

House January 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump during Thursday's hearing

Multiple sources tell CNN, the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack will vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump, pictured here at rally in September at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.

 Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/FILE

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony during a public hearing Thursday.

The move is a significant escalation by the panel that will set up a showdown with the former President.

It is not expected that Trump will comply with the subpoena, but the action serves as a way for the committee to set down a marker and show that it wants information directly from Trump as the panel investigates the attack. The vote took place at the end of Thursday's hearing.

The subpoena will surely trigger a prolonged court battle over Trump's possible compliance, which could even outlast the committee itself. Republicans have pledged to shut down the Democratic-run panel if they retake the House majority in the midterm election next month.

Trump has previously derided the panel as an "Unselect Committee of Political Thugs and Hacks" and said its members are "evil, sinister and unpatriotic." He has also complained that the committee's "partisan kangaroo court" proceedings have "allowed no due process, no cross-examination and no real Republican members of witnesses to be present or interviewed."

At the beginning of the hearing, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who chairs the committee, announced that the committee has changed Thursday's public hearing to a business meeting, which is a technical difference but means the committee can vote on investigative actions.

NBC was first to report on the plan.

Thursday's hearing is expected to be the final one before the midterm elections.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

