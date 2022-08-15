 Skip to main content
House explosion in southeast Missouri leaves one dead

  • Updated
Wyatt, Missouri explosion

UPDATE: 2:30 P.M.

Fire Marshals on scene confirmed to News 3 at least one person has died.

Multiple Marshals are at the scene of the explosion trying to determine a cause. 

ORIGINAL STORY

WYATT, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- First responders are on scene of a house explosion and fire in Wyatt, Missouri. Wyatt is 10 minutes from Charleston, Missouri. 

Responders with the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office on scene told News 3 10 people were inside the home during the incident that took place just after 7 a.m.

All range from 6-months-old to adults and are either severely injured or deceased. First responders are still working to confirm fatalities. 

Two victims were flown to hospitals and the rest were taken to hospitals in Cape Girardeau, Memphis, Tennessee and Paducah. 

News 3 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more details are available.

