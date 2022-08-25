Houck Project gets go-ahead for Phase 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - A multi-million dollar project accepted it's first bid this week and is set to begin Phase 1 of renovating the Houck Complex on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
The Board of Governors authorized the administration to award the contract to Fager-McGee Commercial Construction this week to start the first part. That contract is nearly $16 million.
That first phase will include replacement of grandstands and sidelines, concession stands, new turf, new seating, ADA access and other upgrades to the stadium. The Houck Complex, which houses the football and soccer programs for SEMO, are over 90 years old.
In addition to athletic improvements, academic space will also be built and renovated. That will include new laboratories for health sciences and research.
"It's not just a matter of trying to rebuild some seats and a stadium," SEMO Athletic Director Brady Barke said. "When this is done, I truly think it will be transformational, not just for the athletics department or the university, but for the community as a whole. This is something that I think will set us up for the next 50 years. "
The University did a study and found at the complex, which they're calling multiuse, will add $31 million to the economy with the construction spending and visitor expectations.
The first phase is anticipated to end in August 2023.