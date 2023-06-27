Hottest weather in a decade -- tracking a few rain chances this week

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's another very summer like day with blue skies, a few fair weather clouds and temperatures in the upper 80s. This is pretty much where we should be for this time of the year. Enjoy it now because the heat is really cranking up later in the week.
Over the next couple of hours we'll hold onto the 80s until after sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s and skies will clear but we may still see some wildfire smoke haze.
A pattern shift will begin taking place as a heat dome moves to our south. The high pressure will funnel in hot and humid air into the region for the second half of the work week.
An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued ahead of the triple digit highs expected. It begins tomorrow and will last through Friday evening. Thanks to the humidity from the Gulf, it'll feel like 110 degrees.
By the time we get into this weekend we see a bit of a "cool off" as we fall into the mid 90s. We also see the next solid chance for rain this weekend.